Have You Ever Asked God, “Why Is My Own Case Different?”

Have you ever asked God why of all my peers, I’m the only orphan? It’s only my parents that had to die and leave me alone in this wicked world. Esther 2:7

Well maybe it’s because you’re an Esther that God wants to get married to a king who ruled the world and so He could make you become a very powerful queen whom He’s use you to preserve the lives and posterity of His people Israel. Esther 7.

Have you ever asked God, “why of all my siblings, I am the one that would be the illegitimate child and be called a ‘bastard’, and cast out of my father’s house?” Judges 11:1-3

Well maybe, you’re a Jephthah God intends to use you as an example, by making you not just the leader of your brethren, but also that of a great nation and His people Israel, to show that regardless of how you came about into this world, whether illegitimately or not, that the most important thing is that you humbled yourself before Him, and commit your life and affairs to Him, so He can make you to become the best you could possibly be in life and to achieve the purpose for which you were born. Judges 11

Have you ever asked God, “what have I done wrong?” “Why am I being hated so much by all my brethren, that they are determined to kill me?” Genesis 37:20

Well maybe you’re a Joseph and the immense hatred of your brothers toward you, is part of His plan to bring to fulfillment the dreams He’s given you of becoming a king and also to achieve His plan of using you to preserve the posterity of the human race, including those of your brothers and family members, so they wouldn’t go into extinction during impending gruesome famine that would ravage the land. Genesis 41, 42.

Have you asked God, why is it me that had to be barren among my mates, that makes me reproached by men?

Well, it could be because you’re an Hannah that God doesn’t want to give birth to just another child but a special one and one in a million, that would become a seer at a time when it was said that the Word from the Lord was scarce, and whom the Lord would make to become the last Judge of His people Israel. Samuel 1, 3.

Or perhaps a Sarah through whose son God intends to establish His covenant with Abraham, that the whole world would be blessed through Him, and through whose lineage the Messiah would emerge. Genesis 17:19; 21:2-7

Or probably an Elizabeth who God intends to give birth to the forerunner to the Messiah, the King of king and Lord of lords, the Alpha and Omega, the only begotten Son of God, who God would use to prepare His way, and make His paths straight, who would become, one of, if not the greatest of anyone born of a woman before the coming of Christ. Luke 1:7, 57-58.

Have you ever asked God, “why me, that has served you faithfully, and ensured that I adhere to Your Ways and Word, that this calamity has befallen, that I have become an embodiment of reproach to men and being mocked by the wicked and those who have no regard for the things of God?” Job 1:13-22; Job 2:7-13

Well, just maybe, you’re righteous Job, and God wants to use you to prove to the devil that a man’s love for God could be hinged on God alone and not what God gives to him or does for Him. And after He has used your example to shame the devil and put him in his rightful place, you’d be rewarded double for all your trouble, and everything the devil stole from you, you would recover all and be fully restored back, so that your latter days shall be greater than your former. Job 1:6-12; 1-7; 42:11.

God bless.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...