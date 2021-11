My friend has gone missing!!!! She left home for Ikeja, to the hospital to get my mom’s glasses but on her way back she said there was a shootout and she couldn’t come back because buses weren’t available so she stayed at the hospital, and then next morning she called my mom panicking that she should pray for her, that she might’ve entered one chance bus

Her phone’s not going again

Pls help move to FP

