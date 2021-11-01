“He Is An Exceptional Leader” – Tinubu Visits Aso Rock, Hails Buhari (Photos)

The All Progressive Congress Party’s chieftain Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as an exceptional leader, Newspremises reports.

Tinubu made the disclosure after he paid a courtesy visit to the President at the State House, Abuja, on Sunday, October 30.

The two men according to reports, a held a closed door meeting.

After the meeting, Tinubu explained that, he was at the presidential villa to thank Buhari for visiting him in London where he sought medical treatment.

“I came to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting me in London when I had a knee surgery. He demonstrated empathy. He is an exceptional leader,” Tinubu said.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/he-is-an-exceptional-leader-tinubu-visits-aso-rock-hails-president-buhari/

