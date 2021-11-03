‘He Is Too Stingy’: Wife Hires 3 Men To Kidnap Her Husband In Ogun (Photo)

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Monday arrested a housewife, Memunat Salaudeen, for allegedly hiring three men to kidnap her husband.

The wife, who accused her husband of being stingy, was reported to have hired the accomplices — Olayinka Lawal, Asungba Nura and Usman Oluwatoyin — to kidnap her husband and take a ransom from him.

Nemesis, however, caught up with them when the police apprehended the suspects during a stop and search on the Papa-Itori Road.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspects were apprehended around 6.30pm by a Federal Highway Patrol team, led by Inspector Sunday Imohiosen.

He said the police team accosted the men, who looked suspicious while on a motorcycle.

Oyeyemi said, “While searching them, a cutlass and a new strong rope was recovered from them.

“The team quickly separated them and questioned them individually about their mission in that area with a rope and a cutlass.

“The three of them gave different answers to the question. This further aroused the suspicion of the policemen, who then decided to interrogate them more.

“In the course of interrogation, the three of them confessed that it was a woman who was later identified as Memunat Salaudeen that gave them the sum of N8,000 to buy a cutlass and a rope strong enough to tie a human being.

“They confessed further that the woman, who is a nurse in their area at Balogun Tuntun Gasline, Ifo, asked them to go and hide somewhere along that road, and that she would lure her husband to the place where they would kidnap him and tie him with the rope and then ask for ransom.

“They further informed the police that the woman told them that that was the only way she could get money from her husband whom she accused of being very stingy despite having money.

“It was the place they were going to according to their plan when they were intercepted by the police.

“The woman was subsequently brought to the scene, and on seeing the arrested suspects, she admitted to being the brains behind the whole thing.

“She told the policemen that her husband had not been giving her money and that she decided to plan his kidnap in order to get money from him at all cost.”

The PPRO said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/ogun-wife-hires-hoodlums-plots-husbands-kidnap-over-stinginess/%3famp

