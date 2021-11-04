Heavily Armed Troops Patrol Anambra Ahead Of Election (Photo, Video)

HEAVILY armed troops of the Nigerian Army and men of the Nigerian Police Force are patrolling the streets of Awka and other parts of Anambra State ahead of the November 6 governorship election.

The ICIR observed that armed security agents were positioned in strategic locations in different parts of the south-eastern state.

The governorship poll is holding amid threats posed by pro-Biafra separatists who have declared an intention to stop the Nigerian government from conducting elections in territories of the defunct Republic of Biafra.

A pro-Biafra group the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to lock down Anambra and other parts of the South-East by ordering a sit-at-home for six days – including the day of the election – if its detained leader Nnamdi Kanu is not released.

It is unlikely that the Nigerian government will release Kanu, and there are concerns that the secessionists may attempt to disrupt the election by attacking voters and electoral officials.

The Nigerian government has vowed to go ahead with the election with President Muhammadu Buhari ordering heads of the country’s security agencies to ensure the success of the poll at all costs.

The ICIR learnt that the strategy adopted by Nigeria’s military and Police authorities towards ensuring the success of the election included deployment of an ‘overwhelming’ number of heavily armed security personnel in Anambra State.

The Nigerian Police said they had deployed over 34,000 officers for the poll.

In Awka on November 3, The ICIR observed that heavily armed security operatives were controlling traffic at some busy locations in the state capital.

While their armed colleagues directed vehicular movement, combat-ready soldiers and policemen stood on the alert with their hands on the trigger of their guns.

In an apparent show of force, mobile units of the Army and the Police were conducting a ’round the clock’ patrol of Awka and other parts of Anambra.

Siren-blaring patrol vans loaded with heavily armed troops and policemen were touring the state.

* Anxiety grips residents

However, despite the threat of violence hanging over the election, The ICIR observed on November 3 that residents of Awka were moving about their normal activities.

Offices, shops and markets were open, and private and commercial vehicles plied the streets.

Large numbers of residents were seen at busy locations such as Aroma Junction and Unizik Junction.

Major markets in Onitsha and Nnewi were also open.

But The ICIR also observed that some residents were worried about the election.



https://www.icirnigeria.org/residents-on-the-edge-as-heavily-armed-troops-patrol-anambra-ahead-election/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KjBHa3Tmvk

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...