Heavy Deployment Of Army To Anambra Is Meant To Reassure Voters – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali Baba has said the heavy deployment of security operatives to Anambra for Saturday’s election is not meant to scare voters but to reassure them.

Baba who was speaking to stakeholders during a meeting in Anambra State said the election security is designed to cover the three senatorial districts of the state, 21 local government areas, 326 wards and 5,720 polling units across the State.

Baba said: “This massive deployment is not designed to intimidate the law-abiding as being insinuated in some quarters. On the contrary, it is to re-assure them of adequate protection by deterring misguided political elements as well as non-state actors that might be bent on threatening the elections through acts of armed violence or other conducts that violate the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“It is to also serve as a strong warning that the government is determined to bring such subversive characters to justice should they advance their ignoble, undemocratic and unpatriotic intents. The overriding objective of our operational action plan is to ensure an environment that is peaceful enough to encourage the law-abiding people of Anambra State to exercise their electoral franchise.

“The message here is clear. For the political actors and electorates that are law-abiding, they are fully assured of optimal security. However, for the destabilising elements and other deviants who despite all wise counsels are determined to deploy violence and other illegal means to advance their political interests or constitute a clog in the wheel of peaceful atmosphere for the election, they should be prepared for the consequences of their actions as they will be identified, isolated and decisively dealt with irrespective of their status, ideological inclinations or political affiliation.”

He assured all the people of Anambra, Nigeria and the international community of his team’s firm commitment to support INEC in delivering a free, fair, credible and successful election in the State.



