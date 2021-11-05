“Help! A Loan App Agent Keeps Blackmailing Me”

I got a loan of 3k from them on October 21. I was supposed to repay back with #3700 on 28th of October but I couldn’t due to insolvency. After 3 days of being overdue, Easy Money started sending blackmailing messages to my contacts, telling them that I am a criminal and a thief with all sort of unestablished claims.

Because of the embarrassing messages being sent to my contacts, a family member help me with some fund to clear the debt, I transferred #3000 to Easy Money

Their agent called me and threaten that he will not clear me and that he will keep sending those messages to my contacts after I told him I will not pay the interest on the loan

It was after that I start receiving another form of threat from this agent

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...