Help! My Boss Gave Me The Contact Of Another Employer

I work in a public analyst lab. So recently, I felt bored, so I said to my boss, am leaving the job because am travelling to the east. Unsurprisingly, she was okay with that, but then she gave me a phone number of one of her friends there in the east. She said her friend opened a lab recently, and she’s referring me to her.
Now my problem is this:
How can I go about it? I won’t call the number and say: “hello, my name is Mr xyz, and I was referred by Mrs abc to apply for a position in your lab.” That won’t sound appropriate; isn’t it?
I have searched the internet for probably an email address, but the lab is new, and there are no email addresses.
Guys what do you think? Any suggestions please. Thank you.