Good morning , I woke up this morning to another debit on my UBA bank account whereas my atm and everything is here with me. It’s been the third or fourth debit I will be receiving in about a week and it happened always around 11pm -1am when I must have been sleeping.

I am seriously suspecting an old staff turned Yahoo boy but I don’t have evidence and the narration always shows ikeja POS or something like that.

Please how do I get to know this culprit?

