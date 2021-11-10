Henrietta Yakubu: FAAN Extorts Arik Air Staff Over Passenger Extortion

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said a staff of Arik Air has been arrested at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos for extortion of air travelers.

FAAN in a statement by Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, its General Manager, Corporate Communications said the arrest followed an emergency meeting involving its Managing Director, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu on the incessant extortion of passengers by airport officials at the nation’s airports.

The statement hinted that FAAN was taking steps to address the situation, which had soiled the name of the country in international community.

The statement further stated that the meeting involved Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Airport Managers and Airport Chiefs of Security.

The On Duty Card of the erring staff has been withdrawn immediately, and she has been handed over to the relevant security agency for appropriate action in order to serve as deterrent to other bad eggs in the airport, the statement added.

Recent embarrassing online videos where passengers complained of acts of extortion at the nation’s airport had necessitated the need to devise multi level strategies to curb the menace.

The meeting also resolved that henceforth, any erring airport official caught soliciting for bribes at the nation’s airports will be permanently denied access to working at the airports. Officials were also directed to always wear conspicuous name tags anytime they are on duty.

Yadudu further directed the Airport Managers to ensure that all stakeholders at the airports are properly sensitized on the new development as there will be no sacred cows.

https://independent.ng/faan-extorts-arik-air-staff-over-passenger-extortion/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...