I am so mad right now. I am so confused.

Today around 5:30, I had to visit my friend to pluck hibiscus flowers.

One thing led to another while at the flowers, I saw my friend’s mother making eyes/wink and pouting to my friends husband. He just smiled back although he noticed I saw it but the mother didn’t.

I can swear they are having a fling and it’s shameful. I don’t know how to tell her. I am just here, very confused and bothered. Even if I wanted to tell her, how do I even start?

