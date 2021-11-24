Herdsmen Return To Plateau Community, Kill 2 Farmers

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday killed two men in yet another attack on a village, Ancha in the Miango district in Plateau State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the two men were waylaid by the herdsmen while coming from their farm.

They were also identified as Daniel James, 32 years and Zakwe Deba, 35years.

A source informed SaharaReporters that the Fulani herdsmen attacked the two men before shooting them dead.

The source also added that police were adequately informed immediately the incident happened.

In recent times, the level of insecurity caused by attacks by Fulani herdsmen in the state had increasingly become worrisome.

Few weeks ago, in October among several previous attacks and threats, some gunmen had asked troops of the Nigerian Army to vacate their post around a village in the same Miango community in Bassa Local Government Area.

Then a company of soldiers was reportedly deployed to the area following reported attacks on the villagers by gunmen.

The troops working under the army’s Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) had in the past stopped the attackers from invading the villagers.

It was earlier reported that the attackers reportedly wrote to the villages asking them to inform the troops to leave their location as they had planned to attack the community.

Meanwhile, some army commanders in the area were said to have earlier attempted to broker peace between the attackers and the villagers.

One of the leaders of the attackers, sources had said, was invited for a dialogue when some farmers were killed on their farmlands.

A source had explained that, “Because they can’t enter into the village and launch an attack, as soldiers won’t allow them, they now wait for some farmers to enter their farmland and from there they go to attack them,

“It could be difficult to ask soldiers to now follow each villager to the farm, so we thought we could broker peace through dialogue with those guys.

“We made a call through, and an agreement was reached that they would not attack the villagers again. Then at least, we had about three weeks gone and there was no attack on any farmer.”­

http://saharareporters.com/2021/11/24/fulani-herdsmen-return-plateau-community-kill-two-farmers

