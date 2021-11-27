His Manhood Is Too Big – Divorce Seeking Woman Tells Zamfara Sharia Court

A woman who tied the knot a week ago in Zamfara State, Aisha Dannupuwa, has begged Sharia court in Samaru, Gusau Local Government of the State to dissolve their marriage owing to horrible sexual experience.

Aisha Dannupuwa noted that her first sexual intercourse with the husband was horrible due to the size of his penis.

“When he came, we had sex, but the experience was a nightmare. Instead of enjoying the sex, it turned out to be something else because his penis was too big.

“Two days later, when he came to visit me, we had sex again, but the experience was too much to bear. It was then I knew that I could not continue with the marriage because of the size of his penis,” she added.

The husband, however, accepted the wife’s decision and agreed that the one-week-old marriage be dissolved.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/His-manhood-is-too-big-Divorce-seeking-woman-tells-court

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...