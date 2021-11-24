Hon. Nwulu Hosts The Youngest Female Regent In Africa (Pictures)

Hon. Nwulu Hosts Youngest Female Regent In Africa, Commended Over Not-Too-Young-To-Run Act

A former House of Representatives member, Hon. Tony Nwulu on Wednesday played host to the 23-year-old Regent, Her Royal Majesty Tinuade Babalola Adejuyigbe, Adele1 of Iboropa Akoko Ondo State at his Abuja residence.

Tinuade Babalola Adejuyigbe who was crowned Kabiyesi at age 16 is the youngest female regent in Africa.

She came along with her entourage in expression of appreciation to Hon. Nwulu, a former governorship aspirant in Imo State for sponsoring the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill which was passed by the ninth National Assembly and later assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The Traditional Ruler applauded Hon. Nwulu’s doggedness, resilience and commitment in ensuring that the legislative framework to have youths participate in the country’s political firmament materialises.

Hon. Nwulu in his comment expressed gratitude to Her Royal Majesty Tinuade Babalola Adejuyigbe over the visit, reiterating his unalloyed loyalty to the traditional institution.

He said he shares the same vision of mobilizing the youth constituency in occupying a centre stage in the country’s political stage, even as royalties, the traditional institutions are expected to provide the moral guidance towards a greater Nigeria.

Hon. Nwulu had earlier played host to the National Youth Leader-Elect of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP Hon Suileman Kandede Muhammad along with his entourage at his Abuja residence.

The young politician had also come to express appreciation for the role Hon. Nwulu played in bringing to fore the potentials youths wield in the country’s leadership.

He pledged to offer maximum support to the young PDP National Youth Leader-elect in his policies and programmes.



https://www.statepress.ng/2021/11/hon-nwulu-hosts-youngest-female-regent.html?m=1

