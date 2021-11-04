How A Nairalander’s Sister Was Deceived Into Prostitution Abroad

Good afternoon House.

Someone told my sister that there was a connection for a sales rep. Job in UAE, since she’s yet to get a job after her NYSC, (you know how tough Nigeria is now. But it will require her to pay some money for her visa, flight ticket and other necessary documents, but my sister told her that she currently don’t have money to process any international papers.

After much discussion this lady told my sister not to worry that all documentations including flight ticket will be paid for her but on a commission fee when she arrived her destination and upon resuming work in UAE, a percentage of her salary will be remitted to them until she pays up the debt incurred.

This was two months ago precisely August. Now fast forward to yesterday 3rd November 2021, I got a WhatsApp message from my sister telling me that she was being forced into prostitution upon arriving and not the sales job as was agreed.

I told her to find a way to come back to Nigeria since she has a return ticket that will expire in 4 days time valid till 8th November 2021.

Now the issue is:

1. Her Boss, as she called her earlier took her passport upon arrival in the pretense that she may misplace it or it may get stolen.

2. Her boss insisted on her paying all the debt incurred in processing her peppers which is 125% extra on what she spent in bringing her to Dubai, which amounts to N3.5 million Naira.

Please is there a way she can return back without her international passport since she went there legally and her return ticket is still valid.

Please we need help as during this altercation since yesterday, I cannot communicate with her as her Boss has seized her phone. It’s now a matter of life and death.

