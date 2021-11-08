How Are You Sure There Will Be Nigeria In 2023? – Pastor Adeboye (Video)

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye has expressed concerns over the 2023 general election, Newspremises reports.

While preaching on Sunday, November 7, Adeboye said, some people are already getting ready to kill over the 2023 election when they are not sure if there would even be 2023 or if Nigeria would still be in existence.

”Some people want fame, they want power, political power. This is 2021 some people are already getting ready to kill themselves over 2023. They don’t even know whether there will be 2023. If there is 2023, whether there will still be around.

“There is nobody who can say for sure that they will still be around tomorrow. It is God who determines who will be around by 2023.

“Someone said to me who do you think is going to be President in 2023 and I said President of where? He said Nigeria. I said how are you sure there will be Nigeria in 2023. Can you swear? I pray there will be, so don’t misquote me but are you are sure?”

Watch him speaking in the video below:

[url=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcLiJuV1bXI][/url]

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/how-are-you-sure-there-will-be-nigeria-in-2023-adeboye-speaks-on-the-next-presidential-election-video/

