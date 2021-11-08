How Can I Advance In My Career In The Banking Industry With A Biochem Degree?

Good evening guys.

I studied Biochemistry at the University and was recently employed in one of the banks in Nigeria.

I’m not a contract staff so the pay is quite okay for entry level.

Seeing the way most of my mates from school are still struggling to get jobs with our B.Sc Biochem certificate, I know for sure that I’m really lucky to be where I am because the job market in Nigeria is not favourable to my course at all.

Please anyone with prior experience, those that have been in my shoes before, how did you advance in your banking career? What courses can I take? What plans do I make? How many years will you advise I dedicate to different phases in this career?

Please I need as much tips as I can get.

I’m really confused. I love my job and I want to grow but I don’t know how to go about it seeing that I studied an entirely different course from what I do now.

Your responses will be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance

