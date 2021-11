I’m at a crossroad. I feel like I should start taking responsibilities by paying my tithes from the little I have now but the problem is I’m not a church type. It’s been over 2 years that I last went to a church cos of some personal reasons and convictions.

Now, how do I take care of my responsibilities as a Christian(I still see myself as a Christian, just that some of the things been done in the church today doesn’t sit well with me).

How do I pay my tithe without going to church

