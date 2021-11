Thanks for your time….Kindly put me through

I am currently undergoing an Msc in Public Health in one of Nigeria’s prestigious Universities.

Also, I’m working with an agency domiciled in the Ministry of Labour…my concern now is how easy is it to transfer service from my ministry to another ministry (health related ministry) upon completion of my second degree.

Pls, details of steps to take would be highly welcomed.

Note: due process was undertaken for approval of getting the second degree.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...