How Did You Manage Marriage Preparations Pressure?

I just can’t sleep. It’s been like this for a while now.

Had to create this account to post this.

My wedding is few weeks from now and it’s been very difficult for me to manage the pressure.

Too many things to be done.

And many, still undone.

Pls, share..

How did you handle the pressure? Especially, when you both are trying to make it low key, but family members (bride’s family in particular) aren’t letting you, Yet, all the expenses is on you.

Is like we’re going to do something too big in our lives and we’re too under pressure not to disappoint people.

