‘How Do I Get My Money From Debtors Without Involving The Police?’

Good morning everyone.

I was here on this platform in 2019 seeking for advice concerning Transportation business.

I eventually went into the business and it was a sad experience. You can read my previous threads for more information on the business.

After the collapsed of the transportation business, I venture into money lending business.

I lend money to people with the hope to get a refund with interests.

Since 2019 I went into the business, I have lent money to over 20 people and only 5 have refund the money.

Those 5 people who refunded the money, it was a fight before the refund.

Before I lend money to people, I make them sign T & C documents.

Some signed the hard copy others signed the softcopy.

When it is time to pay off, they refuse to pay. I have called them severally. At a point I told them to pay only the capitals and forget about the interests.

At a point some will make statements like “Don’t disturb me. Even Federal Government owes. It is debt not stealing”.

I had made arrangement that this December I will arrest some of them.

But recently I read on this platform that the police has no right to arrest anyone over debt.

Please how can I get them refund my money without involving the police?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...