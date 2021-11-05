How Do I Make My Excess Time Productive?

I have always seen and known Nairaland as where ideas and solutions come from very matured and experienced members hence my bringing this topic here for advice.

I currently have a job though not paying very well but I enjoy the flexibility it offers.

I work 8am to 12noon Monday to Thursday having Friday and the weekends to myself.

I am very enthusiastic about learning digital skills especially Data Science and saving up for that hoping to start in the first week of January.

Please I need suggestions on what things I can do to get money in this my ‘free period’ pending when I am able to start my digital trainings.

All suggestions are appreciated no matter how crude as I am ready for anything not illegal to better my currently battered financial state.

NB: Location is Lagos

