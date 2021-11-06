How Do You Lift Your Spirit When You Are Down?

You feel down, uninspired and lazy; plus at the same time angry because you’re not doing anything. You want to lift your mood and be productive but feel stuck. You might feel down because you’re tired, overworked, overwhelmed or something bad happened to you.

It’s okay and normal to feel uninspired sometimes and I think everyone goes through these phases in life. However, when they become too long, you might want to use some strategies to lift your mood and get yourself back on track.

So I was wondering how folks get to lift their spirits when they feel down. I’d like to hear your strategies.

