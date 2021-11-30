How God Stopped Me From Using Jewelry — Folorunso Alakija

Founder of Rose of Sharon Group Folorunso Alakija says she stopped using jewellery following God’s direction.

Alakija stated this on Sunday, November 28 while ministering in Lagos at the Amazing Grace Pentecostal Church’s 25th anniversary, Igbere TV reports.

She told the congregation that it took ten days for God to stop her from using jewellery.

“I used to love jewellery. I had all kinds and the jewellery had to match every cloth I wore. In those days I used to tell God not to take jewellery from me. If anybody had come to me and told me not to wear jewellery, I would not have listened to the person. I would have wondered where that person is coming from. But by the time God started dealing with me on it, I had no option but to do away with it,” she said.

The clergywoman, who is one of the richest women in Africa, said the turning point began when she started bleeding from her ear lobe while she was sleeping.

“That night I just suddenly found I was bleeding from my ear lobe. I did not sleep with earrings that night so I wondered what could have caused the bleeding. My ear lobe became sticky. When soap touched it while I was having my bath, it was hurting,” she said.

The 70-year-old has business interests in different fields such as oil and gas and fashion.



