How I fell in love with Charity Maduka-Coscharis Motors founder

Cosmos Maduka the Chairman of Coscharis motors lost his beautiful wife, Charity today. In this post he narrated how he met and fell in love with the woman in 1978. She was 19 at that time.

“My wife did me a favour by marrying me. When I approached her, my pocket was empty but my faith was full. But she could see ahead and she believed in me. But her parents thought she was insane. They thought I’ve bewitched her, which was why her uncle shot me three times and said he will kill me. You see, her parents were like the upper-class in our village. It’s just like an “Area Boy” going to Mike Adenuga’s house to propose marriage to his daughter. I mean, just look at what my grammar is like today and compare it to what it was like forty-something years ago. And this was a lady that was in school. They asked her ‘what is your frustration?’. They actually believed that I bewitched her and her uncle did that to protect her,” Cosmos told Plus TV Africa during a 2020 exclusive interview.

Coscharis is a combination of Cosmos and Charity.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...