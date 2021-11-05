‘How I Made Chicken Stew Out Of The Blues’ (Pictures)

Good day nairalanders. Being a bachelor is not easy.

Well, I woke up pretty late today being Friday, and at first, I thought of ordering food online since I’m not a good cook and I don’t usually cook at home.

But, I changed my mind, I mean, today is Friday and since I don’t have much on my schedule, I wouldn’t mind taking the whole day to do a little abracadabra in the kitchen no matter how i turns

After all, Thank God it’s Fridayyyyyy

So, I sent my food vendor some money to get me food stuffs to prepare Rice and Chicken Stew.

In a matter of an hour, I got my foodstuffs. So, I took the illustrious route to the kitchen and below how the journey went.

List of food stuffs:

A Kilo of Chicken

Fresh Tomato

Tomato Paste

Fresh Red Pepper

Onions

Maggi

Green peas

Bell pepper

Carrot.

Oh. I also added driedfish as my name implies.

Steps.

1. Per boil my chicken and deep fry

2. Dice my vegetables

3. blend my Fresh Tomato and pepper together with crayfish.

4. Fry my blended tomatoes and peppers, including the tomato paste.

5. Add all available ingredients including my beloved dried ice fish.

6. Cook for a few minutes and you got your chicken stew ready for smagging

Breakfast ready and just now I’m eating

The house is invited.

I stored some in the fridge for later life. Lol lol.

Pictures of each steps below.

