‘How I Manage Light Situation In My Apartment’ (Pictures)

Moved into a new apartment and realized the light isn’t too good. Average of 6 to 10 hours per day and sometimes, there won’t be light for like 3 days on a stretch.

I do freelance, love watching movies, I have a small fridge which serves me cold water, I need fan to cushion the heat. This implies that I need a constant light and with the epileptic light situation around, I felt I needed to do something.

My first thought was to get a generator. Average 1kva generator cost 80- 100k. I will have to be buying fuel, buying oil and also servicing the generator regularly.

I almost bought a new generator from jumia during the black Friday sales until I heard the rumors that fuel will likely to be sold for 320/ litre in 2022, I had to abort the generator plan and seek for alternative.

Then the thought of inverter came in. To figure out the specific watt to purchase, I first analyze the power rating of all my electronics.

1 dc led TV – 12v 3A which equals 36watt,

1 gotv – 12v 1A which equals 12wat,

1 dc standing fan in living room of 12v 2A which equals 24watt,

My laptop of 18v 2.3A which equals 41.4 watt,

1 table top fridge of 45watt,

6 energy saving bulbs of 5w each in entire apartment (bedroom, living room, toilet, kitchen, corridors, which equals 30watt

Phone chargers of 5v 2A which equals 10w.

1 wall fan in the bedroom of 45w

When I summed all the power ratings, I arrived at 243.4 watt in total.

So with miscellaneous appliances like woofer and the likes. I concluded And settled for 500w inverter.

