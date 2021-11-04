‘How I Survive On N3k Per Week In Nigeria’ (Photo)

I commented on a thread yesterday that was about how much that can last someone through the week, I posted that I can manage 3k for a week and I was literary dragged and trolled through the thread. Some accused me of lying while some said I still live with my parents, others saw my post as a scheme to accrue favour from people.

I never wanted to open a thread about this, but as God would have it, he blessed me ( Not from that thread) through Nairaland best roofer and known philanthropist @ money121 and @despian that sent me something to help with my school project. I managed to squeeze out a little money and branch to the market to get some food stuffs. Below is a detail of how I spent 3k on food stuffs that would last me a week.

Rice 1 mudu(8 cups) : #600

Beans 1 mudu(8 cups) : #900

Potato : #500

1/2 bottle of palm oil : #400( I add just enough to colour the food)

1 packet of maggi : #250

Powder pepper :#100

Onions :#100

Airtime :#100

Total :#2950

The remaining #50 is for Chelsea match later in the evening.

While I didn’t make this post to glorify poverty but it seems some people are oblivious to the situation of things in the country at the moment. Apparently the hardship levels is skewed, based on the values that people were quoting on that thread. While some food stuffs are at a premium at the moment, there are some of us that cut our suit according to our ankara.

Next is how I manage the foodstuff to last me a week in no particular order.

Day one: Rice and beans

Day two: beans and potatoes

Day three: only Rice

Day four: porridge potatoes

Day five : only beans

Day six: Rice and beans

Day seven: potatoes and oil

Fortunately the stomach does not disclose its contents.

I iterate through the list during the week, I spend only #100 on airtime during the week. I don’t call any body and spend #25 daily for 250 mb night sub which I use to apply for jobs. I wait for the following week when it gets exhausted.

I use salt as makeshift paste and patronize Hausa black soap for bathing.

I’ve my faze cap to conceal my overgrown hair, though my lord luggard esque moustache have a way of bringing my legs outside.

I fetch well water, boil and sieve it, in that way home made Eva water is set, who knows I might own a pure water factory in future so I’m practicing now.

Added plus: My Girlfriend

It’s a popular opinion on nairaland and the country in general that most Nigerian girls are useless and are out to bring nothing but misfortune and misery to our lives. I beg to disagree because the ones around me (mom, siblings and gf) are anything but useless.

My current girlfriend is a frugal spender and taught me how to spend prudently. She taught me how to cook thereby cutting the amount I spend on food to a significant level. I can give her just #1500 and she would prepare two pots of stew and soup to last me a week. Like my Oga @chatinet would say there are still women that can go to the market with 3k and come back with two nylons.

While other nairalanders open thread open threads about their parasitic girlfriends, mine is actually helping me through a difficult phase in my life.

Sadly despite my pitiful standard of living, I still have people that I’m better than and see me as a senior man. Its that bad.

I’m not comfortable with my condition so I’m looking for jobs so as to improve my standard of living. My fellow nairalanders help me to start eating with meat by offering my any job available. I’m a graduate of Statistics/Computer Science (bsc ed) and a web developer.

So the doubting Thomas’s here’s a breakdown of my 3k weekly spending.

Modified: Obviously some people are still doubting my credibility. I stay in north bank, Makurdi Benue State for those asking.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...