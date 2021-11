It was raining yesterday and Fortunately Nepa refused to take light…..

I was Charging my phone and surfing the Internet when the Lightening struck…..

What saved me was my phone that dropped off my hands, i would have been gone by now….

My vision became blurry while my legs and hands went numb…..

Have anyone experienced such?

And what should be the first Aid treatment?..

