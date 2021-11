Every Nigerian is expected to have 4 National means of Identification, namely:

1. Permanent Voter’s Card [PVC]

2. National ID Card [NIN]

3. [Int’l] Passport

4. Driver’s License

Now, how many of it do you have?

Me I have just 2.

PS: Pictures were gotten randomly from Google to put things into perspective.

