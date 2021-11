This is a serious question requiring honest and soul serching answers.

Matthew 6:15 ESV

but if you do not forgive others their trespasses, neither will your heavenly Father forgive your trespasses.

Matthew 18:15 CSB

“If your brother sins against you, go tell him his fault, between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have won your brother.

