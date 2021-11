It’s no news that Napoli striker, Osimhen(Victor James Osimhen), had a head injury during Napoli and Inter Millan match, which took place days ago.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTC81sCjmt0

Reports said the result of the injury is an eye socket and cheek bone fracture, which will keep him away from field for about 3 months.

