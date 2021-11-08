‘Husbands, Never Force Your Wives To Split Bills’

I’m writing based on the thread that grace the front page either this week or last, see below for the thread:

https://www.nairaland.com/6833377/type-relationship-desire

In my own opinion, I feel it is the full responsibilities of every man, to foot every bills in your home, you claim to be the head and as the head you should always be responsible and not shy away from your responsibilities..

It is only broke men that fight their wives to share mans responsibilities, if you are not capable to take up your sole responsibility, please remain single..

You can’t see Dangote or Femi Otedola splitting bills at home with their wife..

Your woman can only support you at her own will without being told to do so….

Know this and have peace of mind

