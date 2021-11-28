‘I Am A 35-Year-Old Single Guy. I Want To Build Small Estate Before Marriage’

Please I just clocked 35 years two days ago.

I have money to get married but I wan build small estate before marriage.

I wan marry at 40 .

Please I need good advice here. As our economy is too bad. I don’t want to bring children that will come and suffer.

People are seriously advicing me to marry next year.

I already have land in a good location.

But some of my girlfriends are encouraging me to marry them before building anything.

My girlfriend said we can hustle together and build a better tomorrow.

I have like 3 girls who are willing to say yes next year.

Please good advise is welcomed.

Thanks everyone.

