I Am A Wealthy Gold Digger — Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has described herself as a gold digger who pities no one, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the movie star also warned her admirers not to “come near me if your gold is weak”.

“I’m digging goals and gold now. Don’t come near me if your gold is weak cause I no pity you I will dig it.. and that of your future! Yes, I am a wealthy Gold/Goal Digger,” the actress wrote.

It remains to be seen what prompted the actress’ post.

The mother of one was recently embroiled in a face-off with her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri whom she accused of having sex tapes of some women.

One of the women named is dancer Janemena who threatened to sue Tonto Dikeh for defamation.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CW3NT9fopoM/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...