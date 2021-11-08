‘I Am Falling In Love With My Course Mate & Really Don’t Know What To Do About It’

Am a 24 years medical student in my fourth year of the university I meet her when we where in our second year I never knew she was even in our class until our second year at first we where only saying hello to each other than some school stuff brought us together in our third year ever since we became close as friends and now I am realizing that I really like her and I want more than just being normal friends with her.

I feel it wouldn’t be right because we are in the same department same level in school I keep on trying to let the feeling go but everyday I keep on seeing her and my feelings for her keep on increasing.

I really need advice on what to do I don’t know what to do about the emotions I feel towards her.

