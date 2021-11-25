‘I Am Growing Fond Of My Neighbor’s Husband’

I moved to this city because of my new job and my neighbors have been very homely and helpful to me especially the ones next flat,a young man and his wife with a kid . They have been very kind to me, sometimes when I get home late from work his wife calls me to join them for dinner and hangouts.

My issue now is I am beginning to grow fond of the man because of how gentlemanly he treats his wife and how dotting he is of their son. He ticks all the qualities that I dream of and sometimes I just feel like inviting him over to my place when his wife is out to tempt him a little.

What can I do to stop this feeling?

I don’t want someone else man or to destroy a cute family.

Please don’t insult me because I am in a relationship though it’s a young relationship and I cherish my man I just see myself falling for this neighbor.

