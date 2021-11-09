I Am Very Sure I Will Win Anambra Governorship Election – Andy Uba (Video)

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Anambra governorship election, Andy Uba has said that he is very sure he will win the governorship election, IgbereTV reports.

He made this statement while speaking to journalists. According to him, his party is sure to emerge victorious in the election because they have done their homework well. He stated that his supporters are higher in number as a result of many people decamped from other political parties to vote for him. He stated that APGA is gone in Anambra, PDP is no where to match him.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0Cp9BtqrVE

https://igberetvnews.com/1405612/andy-uba-sure-will-win-anambra-governorship-election-video/

