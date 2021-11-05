I Didn’t Sell Collapsed Building Land To Osinbajo – Michael Ade-Ojo

Chief Michael Ade- Ojo, founder of Elizade Motors and Elizade University, Ilara Mokin, Ondo State, has denied selling the land of the Ikoyi collapsed building to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday, he said he owns the land adjacent to the property on Gerald Road but debunked the report by an online medium (Saharareporters) that he sold the land where the collapsed property was built.

He added that although he owns the next property to the crumbled building, he has no intention of selling it.

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/11/05/ade-ojo-i-didnt-sell-collapsed-building-land-to-osinbajo/

