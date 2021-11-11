‘I Don’t Want To Marry Her. How Do I End This Relationship? All My Traps Have Failed’

A beautiful afternoon to all nairalanders.

Firstly, my greatest fear when it comes to things of this world is ‘women’, That’s why i don’t want to break a womans heart in a way that i will be the one to recieve the blame.

I’ve been in a relationship with my girl for about 3years now, and each time my mum or friends ask me if i’m gonna marry her, my answer is always a capital letter NO.

Now, my mum is warning me to better let her go since i don’t have the interest of marrying her. But the hard part is that i’v been promising this girl that i will marry her even when i’m 100% sure i won’t marry her, and i don’t no how to go about ending the friendship now.

Recently, i’ve been picking offences for minor isues, getting angry with her for no reasons, trying to give her signal, but none seems to be working, and its now like my anger is her source of happiness these days.

I really want to end the friendship now, but i want the blame to be on her side and not mine, how can i go about it?

ADVICE ME WELL

Thanks.

