‘I Gave A Pastor Fake Boyfriend Name And He Immediately Saw Visions’

A Nigerian lady known as Marrgarritah on Twitter has come out to narrate how she gave a Pastor a fake name as the name of her boyfriend only for the pastor to start seeing visions of the fake name that did not exist.

According to her tweet, she did it intentionally to test to the authenticity of the pastor’s prophecies who claimed he could see “visions” of the future. She said in her tweet:

“I remember giving a pastor a fake boyfriend’s name, and he suddenly ‘saw’ that his mother would be wicked to me. That i need to pray very well so she can like me.

“Asked my mother later why the pastor couldn’t “see” that I gave him a fake name,” she narrated.

Nigerians then came on to the comment section, having had similar encounters, to express their different experiences on the subject matter.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...