I Gave Birth To My Daughter At 13+, I Was Influenced By My Peers – Actress Ada Ameh

I gave birth to my daughter at 13+ because I was introduced to early sex by my peers – Actress Ada Ameh (Video)

Actress Ada Ameh has revealed that she gave birth at 13+ because she was introduced to early sex by her peers, IgbereTV reports.

The actress in the interview with Chude Jideonwo also recounted how she was “marched” out of the barracks where she lived with her parents, when her daughter was just five months old.

She added that this pushed her into drinking because she thought she had gotten her independence.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CV91p-iAuK1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

