I Get Coconut Head, I No Dey Hear Word – Osimhen Reply Fan Who Advised Him

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, has reply Fan who cautious him on what to post on social media.

@vogunsuyi wrote

Victor, you don’t need all this stuff on social media. Many of my Italian friends and Italian media aren’t happy about your posts. I’d advise you to get someone to handle your account like other professional footballers. Rashford and Mbappe are always cautious of their tweets.

But Osimhen jokenly reply the fans and he wrote

Advice well received bro thanks,but the problem is,I no dey hear word and I get coconut head…tomorrow more memes to come

Source: https://twitter.com/victorosimhen9/status/1455636160886284292?t=4UQrgaZyTbcAawxgVC9vhw&s=19

