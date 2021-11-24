‘I Got A Credit Alert From A Loan App I Did Not Apply For’ (Photos)

E ehn wonders shall never end.

Is this the new format?

Just now I was surfing the net and gbagaun I got this credit alert from palmpay loan app.

I did not applied for anything. I was shocked so I went to playStore to download the app and found out that I have the app already on my phone disabled because I can’t remember I ever took a loan from them even though I have collected money from other loan apps and I pay back on due dates.

But this one shock me. So I try to login maybe na me forget the response I got is that my number is not registered.

How do I handle this? Because right now me I de broke o and I don swear say I will never do with any loan apps in my life again but this wan shock me.

The money still de the account as I de write no reversal

Modified:

3k is gone out of the money. I want to see. Wetin go happen

