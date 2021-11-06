I Got A Job Offer In Canada, I Need Urgent Advice

Good Evening Everyone.

I currently work in a company and my monthly take home is 210k. A friend helped me to apply for a Job in Canada, I did the interview Last Month and I was sent a congratulatry message Yesterday from the Company to start work in Canada.

Am having little fears, have not been to Canada, I don’t know how they operate, I don’t have family there, my friend that applied for me stays in New York.

What if I go and things didn’t work out fine, I lose my 210k job and lose Canada job.

Pls should i do. Help

