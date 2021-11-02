I Have Divorced Ned Nwoko – Moroccan Wife

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife with whom he has 3 kids, Laila Charani has made a shocking revelation which finally confirms speculations.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, Laila noted that no one has a right to talk about her marriage or her life.

She continued by disclosing that she already divorced Ned Nwoko and there is nothing between them anymore. The mother of three also added that anyone who followed her because of her ex-husband’s influence should unfollow her.



Below are screenshots has gathered by WONDERTV MEDIA.

