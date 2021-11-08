I Have Not Made Any Comment About Anambra Election – Governor Umahi

I Have Not Made Any Comment About Anambra Election – Gov. Umahi Warns Mischievous Persons Spreading Fake News On Facebook

Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State has warned “mischievous persons” that are spreading fake news on Facebook over a statement credited to him which he never made.

Governor Umahi said his attention has been drawn to an infantile Facebook post on the timeline of one Chijikenkem, alleging that he declared that the last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Anambra was fret with irregularities.

In a statement made available to IGBERE TV by Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze said the poster equally implied that the Governor rejects the outcome on behalf of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and people of Anambra State and threatened to seek redress.

According to the statement, “ordinarily, we wouldn’t have bothered responding to the ill-fated post by the attention-seeking fellow but we have elected to clear the doubt of some discerning minds.”

“First, His Excellency, Governor David Umahi, at no point, made such remarks about the Anambra State Gubernatorial election.”

“It is, however, uncomplimentary to imagine His Excellency speaking on behalf of the Standard-bearer of the APC and a Party that has a full-fledged structure, moreover, in an election that its outcome has not been concluded by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

” Going by the foregoing, we hereby urge the general public to disregard the post as it has no iota of truth in it.”

“We also like to use this medium to remind the poster and other Social Media purveyors of fake news that the State Law on fake news is very much in place to deal with potential recalcitrants.”

“The General Public is advised to ignore the post as it did not emanate from His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State.”



Source :https://igberetvnews.com/1405532/made-comment-anambra-election-gov-umahi-warns-mischievous-persons-spreading-fake-news-facebook/

