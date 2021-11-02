I Just Got An Invite From The Address Below, Please How Real It Is ?

Dear ONIFADE,

Thank you for applying for the post of BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATE. We were impressed by your background, Your qualifications make you an excellent candidate for this role.

We would Iike to Invite you for a physical Interview at our branch office. You will be interviewed by the Human Resource Department.

During the interview, you will have the chance to learn more about the role and develop a deeper understanding of our company’s objectives.

Date: Thursday 4th November, 2021

Time: 08:00Am

Venue: First Floor SuiteB 150, Mobil Bus Stop, Beside Great Talent School, along the newly constructed bridge, Ogba, Lagos

NB: come along with a copy of your resume

Feel free to contact us via email for further Information or call us on +234 816 998 0240

Best Regards.

VICTOR ADETOYE

FOR BEFTI CONSULTS

