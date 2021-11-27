I Just Got Shortlisted For NAF DSSC Recruitment – I Need Advise

So yeah the long expected List finally came out and I got lucky on my first application and we were told to report at Kaduna sometime next year for screening exercise. But the big issue here is all my life I’ve been a lone hustler as I’m this Business minded guy who don’t like been bossed or getting to excuse my comfort for work stress.

NAF application form came out and I gave it a trial and was graced up to be picked (I’ve always loved the Airforce tho). but the big issue right now is that, I’ve never known how interview experience is and that’s just basically what I’ll be going to meet and I hope I don’t make mistakes.

My people, what do i expect as I go for this screening?? folks that have gone for military/paramilitary screening before what typa questions do I expect or what do i read ahead for the screening? Are we gonna be given exam to write?? really need every clue I can get

