‘I Love Her But I’m Scared’

I met this girl in the beginning of 2021 and our bond of friendship has grown strong since then. I never had the intention of dating her to start with, but as times goes on I found myself catching feelings.

I really do want to let my feelings known but I’m scared of rejection. Besides, this girl is like an anti-relationship activist. Most of the times her posts on WhatsApp is mostly against love and how she’s not ready to get into relationship.

Also, as a beautiful person she has lots of options which includes rich guys with lexus and Benz. Although I’m also not broke but I’m far below the level of her suitors. What I could say is my only advantage is that I’m handsome.

Should I just go ahead against all odds and let my feelings known or I should just let the feelings die?

